Delicato Family Wines’ Fine Art Show returns this month

Set your palate for a classic Central Valley pairing: fine wine and fine art. After taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, Delicato Family Wines’ Fine Art Show is returning this month for its 32nd installment. Running from February 5 to 26, this is the perfect opportunity to delight your senses with both wine and art.

The late Dorothy Indelicato’s love of art motivated her to start the Fine Art Show in hopes of giving local artists a way to let their creativity shine through. “She loved art and wanted to create a place for local artists to display their work,” Brent Dodd, director of corporate communications at Delicato Family Wines, says of Dorothy. And over the last three decades the event has aged like a fine wine, drawing artists and art admirers from up and down the Central Valley.

Throughout January, artists were once again invited to submit up to five original works created in the last three years for a chance to win one of several cash or gift certificate awards. Judging took place on January 29 with the art split into several distinct categories, including landscape, floral, portrait, animals, whimsical, seascape, and other.

Now the doors are open to visitors and Delicato is eager to welcome you to enjoy the many acrylic, watercolor, pastel, oil, charcoal, and ink masterpieces being shown. And even though the official judging is already done, you can still let your inner art critic be heard by voting for your favorite piece: the artist with the most votes at the end of the show will be awarded the coveted Visitors’ Choice Award. Or, if you really fall in love with a piece, make it yours; all art is available for sale on a first come, first serve basis.

Delicato’s tasting room is open daily from 9 AM-5:30 PM. Call ahead to reserve your tasting flight so you can sip and savor the art to your heart’s content.

Delicato Family Wines

12001 CA-99, Manteca

(209) 824-3501

Delicato.com

A judge with an artist’s eye

This year the Delicato Fine Art Show welcomed Rhett Regina Owings as judge. A local Central Valley artist with more than three decades behind the easel, you can find her painting landscapes, still life, animals, flowers, and more in her studio or in the great outdoors. She typically reaches for oil paints, but also works in pastels, acrylics, gouache, and pen and ink. Find her work online at RhettsStudio.com.