‘Tis the season for indulging in warm and savory dishes

Honey Acorn Squash Soup

Ruby’s Bakery and Café

Craving French gourmet quality and comfort in a cup? Head over to Ruby’s Bakery and Café for a cup of Honey Acorn Squash Soup, garnished with a toasty green pesto and served with their famous sourdough bread. This veggie puree packed with vitamin A and fiber will nourish your body as it celebrates the delicious flavors of the season.

11 S. Church St., Ste. B, Lodi, (209) 400-7972

Rare Steak & Flat Brisket Rice Noodle Soup

Pho Saigon Bay

Pho is a traditional Vietnamese street food that is highly nutritious and healing thanks to inflammatory ingredients such as bone broth, protein, and veggies. The menu at Pho Saigon Bay will not disappoint. Our pick is above but diners can choose from a variety of meats including steak, brisket, chicken, or tofu, paired with slow-cooked broths and antioxidant-rich vegetables, for a hearty and comforting meal.

5756 Pacific Ave., Ste., 14 Stockton, (209) 477-5972

Cumin Bean Soup

Corner Scone Bakery

Why not stop for lunch and enjoy a bowl of warm Cumin Bean Soup from one of Lodi’s most loved cafes, Corner Scone Bakery? Cumin originated in Western Asia and is used in many ethnic dishes today not only for its warm and sweet flavor, but also its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.

322 N. California St. Lodi, (209) 747-3418

Kao Soy

Spice it Up!

If you prefer to indulge in new flavors, be sure to order a bowl Kao Soy. The combination of soy bean and tomato creates the most umami broth to deliver every bite of flat rice noodle and pork, baby bachoy, and bean sprouts.

8626 N. Lower Sacramento Rd., Ste. 12, Stockton, (209) 594-0427

Lamb Hot Soup

Tasty Pot

For the adventurous palate, a bowl of Lamb Hot Soup from Stockton’s Tasty Pot will wow your senses with every bite. Lamb, crabmeat, fish cake, and tofu skin mixed with vermicelli, mushroom, and pork blood rice, before it’s flavored with sour mustard and cilantro practically promises this to be one of the most interesting soups you try this year.