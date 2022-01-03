The Stockton Heat are on fire in more ways than one

The Stockton Heat is back—with fans—for 2021-2022, with just shy of four months left in the regular season. A talented team of Calgary Flames draft picks, promising rookies, and team main stays have led the AHL team to more than 13 game wins and only two losses as of Dec. 4, 2021.
Now they are gearing up for the second part of the season, skating full speed toward victory—and they are looking sharp doing it. Learn more about this season’s standout players, including a rookie from Gilroy, a couple of promising young bucks from the north, and players that split time between the ice at the Stockton Arena and Calgary Flames games both at home and on the road.
Walker Duehr
No.: 34
Position: Right Wing
Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 205 lbs.
Birthdate: 11-23-97
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Notable Accomplishments:
- Scored his first goal with the AHL as a Stockton Heat player on 10/16/21during his first professional season
- Made his NHL debut on 11/14/21 with the Calgary Flames
- Made 51 points during his college hockey career
Jakob Pelletier
No.: 49
Position: Left Wing
Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Birthdate: 03-07-01
Hometown: Quebec, Quebec, Canada
Notable Accomplishments:
- First round draft pick for the Calgary Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft
- Scored his first goal with the AHL as a Stockton Heat player on 10/16/21
- Was named team captain for both Val d’Or and Moncton during his junior tenure
- Won silver with Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship
Ilya Solovyov
No.: 6
Position: Defenseman
Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 190 lbs.
Birthdate: 09-12-96
Hometown: Mogilev, Belarus
Notable Accomplishments:
- Made his AHL debut on 10/30/21
- Posted 40 points during the 2019-20 season with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit
- Has represented Belarus in international play six times
Dustin Wolf
No.: 32
Position: Goalie
Height: 6’
Weight: 157 lbs.
Birthdate: 04-16-01
Hometown: Gilroy, Calif.
Notable Accomplishments:
- Made a career-high 41 saves in Stockton’s overtime win at BAK on 11/10/21
- Won the Del Wilson Trophy, awarded to the WHL’s top goaltender, in back-to-back seasons, 2019-20 and 2020-21
- Won gold at the 2020 World Junior Championships
Connor Zary
No.: 47
Position: Center
Height: 6’
Weight: 180 lbs.
Birthdate: 09-25-01
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Notable Accomplishments:
- First-round draft pick for the Calgary Flames during the 2020 NHL draft
- Helped lead Canada to a silver at the 2020-21 World Junior Championship
- Totaled 206 points during his WHL career
- Tallied 24 points and was named team captain during the final season of his junior career on the Saskatoon Blade.
Upcoming Home Games
Jan. 15, 7 PM Tucson
Jan. 19, 6:30 PM San Diego
Jan. 21, 7 PM Henderson
Jan. 22, 6 PM Henderson (Country Night)
Jan. 29, 6 PM Ontario (Turn Back the Clock Night)
Feb. 11, 7 PM Ontario
Feb. 12, 6 PM Ontario (Star Wars Night)
Feb. 20, 5 PM. Bakersfield
