The Stockton Heat are on fire in more ways than one

The Stockton Heat is back—with fans—for 2021-2022, with just shy of four months left in the regular season. A talented team of Calgary Flames draft picks, promising rookies, and team main stays have led the AHL team to more than 13 game wins and only two losses as of Dec. 4, 2021.

Now they are gearing up for the second part of the season, skating full speed toward victory—and they are looking sharp doing it. Learn more about this season’s standout players, including a rookie from Gilroy, a couple of promising young bucks from the north, and players that split time between the ice at the Stockton Arena and Calgary Flames games both at home and on the road.

Walker Duehr

No.: 34

Position: Right Wing

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Birthdate: 11-23-97

Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Notable Accomplishments:

Scored his first goal with the AHL as a Stockton Heat player on 10/16/21during his first professional season

Made his NHL debut on 11/14/21 with the Calgary Flames

Made 51 points during his college hockey career



Jakob Pelletier

No.: 49

Position: Left Wing

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: 03-07-01

Hometown: Quebec, Quebec, Canada

Notable Accomplishments:

First round draft pick for the Calgary Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft

Scored his first goal with the AHL as a Stockton Heat player on 10/16/21

Was named team captain for both Val d’Or and Moncton during his junior tenure

Won silver with Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship



Ilya Solovyov

No.: 6

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Birthdate: 09-12-96

Hometown: Mogilev, Belarus

Notable Accomplishments:

Made his AHL debut on 10/30/21

Posted 40 points during the 2019-20 season with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit

Has represented Belarus in international play six times



Dustin Wolf

No.: 32

Position: Goalie

Height: 6’

Weight: 157 lbs.

Birthdate: 04-16-01

Hometown: Gilroy, Calif.

Notable Accomplishments:

Made a career-high 41 saves in Stockton’s overtime win at BAK on 11/10/21

Won the Del Wilson Trophy, awarded to the WHL’s top goaltender, in back-to-back seasons, 2019-20 and 2020-21

Won gold at the 2020 World Junior Championships



Connor Zary

No.: 47

Position: Center

Height: 6’

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthdate: 09-25-01

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Notable Accomplishments:

First-round draft pick for the Calgary Flames during the 2020 NHL draft

Helped lead Canada to a silver at the 2020-21 World Junior Championship

Totaled 206 points during his WHL career

Tallied 24 points and was named team captain during the final season of his junior career on the Saskatoon Blade.



Upcoming Home Games

Jan. 15, 7 PM Tucson

Jan. 19, 6:30 PM San Diego

Jan. 21, 7 PM Henderson

Jan. 22, 6 PM Henderson (Country Night)

Jan. 29, 6 PM Ontario (Turn Back the Clock Night)

Feb. 11, 7 PM Ontario

Feb. 12, 6 PM Ontario (Star Wars Night)

Feb. 20, 5 PM. Bakersfield