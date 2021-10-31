Festive & Fun FONDUE!

From cheese to chocolate, fondue is comforting, cozy, casual, and communal. In other words—everything you need to entertain friends without all the fuss this holiday season. It pairs perfectly with the crisp, cool evenings, freshly baked breads, and a smorgasbord of seasonal produce. Hailing from Switzerland, a traditional fondue is comprised of melted Swiss cheese and served in a communal pot used for dipping bread. From appetizer to chocolate, you can even perfect it all in one pot!

November is National Fun with Fondue month

Champagne and Brie Fondue

Ingredients

2 8 oz. brie rounds, rind removed, cubed

2 garlic cloves

2 oz. sparkling wine

French or sourdough bread bowl

2 sage leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place brie in freezer for 30 minutes to one hour until firm. Meanwhile, mince one clove of garlic and set aside. Remove and cut as much of the rind off the cheese wheel as possible. Cube the cheese into 1 ½-inch cubes. Prepare the bread bowl by cutting a circle out of the top. Scoop out remaining bread and set aside. Brush the inside with olive oil and a garlic clove. Place cheese cubes into bread bowl, add minced garlic, and cover with the lid. Wrap bread bowl in foil and bake for 30-40 minutes until completely melted.

Dip it with: French bread, broccoli, roasted brussels sprouts, apples, grapes

Local Spotlight: Ruby’s Bakery Sourdough, Acquiesce Sparkling Grenache Blanc

Mushroom and Thyme Gruyere Fondue

Ingredients

2 tbsp. butter

2 c. chanterelle mushrooms

1 shallot finely chopped

¼ c. dry white wine

2 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

½ c. heavy cream

6 oz. cream cheese

6 oz. gruyere cheese, shredded

¼ c. parmesan cheese, grated

French bread or Pugliese loaf

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté chanterelles and shallots in butter until soft, about five minutes. Reserve mushrooms for garnish. Add wine and fresh thyme while increasing heat to medium high to simmer. Cook until liquid evaporates. Remove thyme. Add heavy cream and cream cheese. Stir until combined. Add shredded cheese and continue stirring until smooth. Top fondue with mushrooms and serve immediately.

Dip it in: Pugliese loaf cubed, pears, grapes, fingerling potatoes

Decadent Dark Chocolate Fondue

Ingredients

Directions

8 oz. dark chocolate, 60% chopped

6 oz. dark chocolate, 72%, chopped

1 tbsp. vanilla

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 c. heavy cream

1 tbsp. Patique Cherry liqueur

Directions

Over medium heat, combine heavy cream, salt, vanilla, and alcohol until it begins to simmer around edges of pot. Turn the heat to low and add chopped chocolate. Stir until smooth. Maintain a temperature of 115 degrees F to prevent scorching.

Dip it with: biscotti or shortbread, breads, fruit like apples, pretzels, berries, pound cake, marshmallows, cookies, graham crackers

Local Spotlight Pairing: Corner Scone Bakery Spice Cake and Patique Cherry Liqueur

Pro Tips for the Perfect Fondue