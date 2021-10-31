A Roundup of What’s Happening in the 209 Food and Wine Scene

Papas Plaza Attracts Trendsetter Trail Coffee to Lodi

Lodi Coffee Lovers Rejoice Over Freshly Roasted Coffee

If you are a fan of Trail Coffee Co., Stockton’s premier coffee destination with a cult like following, its time to get excited. The ever-popular place to get your caffeine fix has expanded with a franchise location in Lodi’s Papas Plaza. Trail Coffee Lodi is the newest business to call the plaza home, and it’s not your average coffee shop. They are coffee growers, roasters, and lovers, who roast their beans in small batches every week, making sure you get the freshest coffee in your cup. Add to that some seriously delicious pastries and you’ve got the perfect pairing to perk you up each morning.

Get Caffeinated at 217 N. School Street, Suite 1, Lodi

Expansions, Experiences, and Eats in Lincoln Center

There’s been quite a flurry of new eats to hit Stockton’s Lincoln Center. Even during a pandemic, these entrepreneurs are ready to open their doors and serve eager eaters in SJ!

With the retirement of Payter’s Grill, a new place to fuel up on fresh food will take its place in the L.C. Chef and owner Matthew Ortiz is set to open Heirloom Kitchen any day now. The spot will feature breakfast and lunch with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. Ortiz creates dishes inspired by family recipes, delicious meals, and crafted fare from his travels experiencing new cuisine. 61 Lincoln Center

New Eatery to Open in Downtown Lodi

If you’ve driven in Downtown Lodi lately, you’ll notice the construction happening on Oak Street. That’s because a new restaurant is hitting the scene. The Oxford Kitchen and Gastropub will bring fine food and libations inspired by a London Street market. Expect eclectic fare and flavors from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, and the United Kingdom. 110 W. Oak Street