Three sweet recipes to help you celebrate

We’re not upset at all that October is National Cookie Month, giving us an extra nudge to prep some mouth-watering treats to enjoy all month long. For October, we are whipping up three mouth-watering recipes to satisfy any sweet tooth. Choose between Traditional Chocolate Chunk Cookies with ooey, gooey melted chocolate, Grain-Free Ginger Molasses Cookies to embrace the Fall season, and the quickest three-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies to keep you on track with your health goals this season—or, you know, make them all.

3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Makes 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 large egg

1 c. natural peanut butter with salt

½ c. erythritol sweetener

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Whisk egg in mixing bowl and stir in peanut butter and erythritol until well-combined. Scoop heaping tablespoons and arrange on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in oven for 7-9 minutes, or until cookies are set on the edges but creamy in the middle. Allow to cool before serving with optional peanut butter drizzled on top.

Traditional Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Makes 6 large cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 c. unsalted butter, cold and cubed

½ c. dark brown sugar

¼ c. granulated sugar

1 large egg

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/3 c. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. corn starch

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. sea salt

½ c. semi-sweet chocolate chunks

DIRECTIONS:

Cream butter and sugars with electric hand-mixer or in the bowl of a stand-mixer with paddle attachment until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Add flour, corn starch, baking soda, and sea salt and gently mix, scraping the sides as needed. Gently fold in chocolate chunks, saving a small handful to use later. Divide into 6 large discs about ½” thick and place on baking tray lined with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in fridge for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for 12 minutes, then remove from oven and carefully place the remaining chocolate chunks on top of the cookies. Continue baking for 3-4 minutes, remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.

Grain-Free Ginger Molasses Cookies

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS:

12 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 c. dark brown sugar

¼ c. organic blackstrap molasses

2 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 ¼ c. cassava flour

1 ¼ tsp. baking soda

1 ½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. allspice

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ c. course sugar for rolling

DIRECTIONS:

Mix melted butter and dark brown sugar with electric hand-mixer or in the bowl of a stand-mixer with the paddle attachment for 10 seconds. Add molasses and continue mixing until well-combined. Add eggs and vanilla extract and mix for 30 seconds. Mix cassava flour, baking soda, spices, and sea salt in separate bowl. Slowly add flour mixture to wet mixture and mix on low speed until dough forms, being careful to not overmix. Allow cookie dough to chill in the fridge for at least 6 hours or overnight. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Roll tablespoons of dough in hands to form balls, then roll in course sugar. Place balls on baking tray about 2” apart and bake for 8 minutes or until cracks form. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving. Repeat with extra dough or store remaining dough in freezer for up to three months.