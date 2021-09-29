Lodi businesses are brewing something sweet

Beer is nice but cider hits different, especially as we head into fall. These crisp summer sippers are the ideal transitional drink for those of us ready to embrace apple harvest while still drinking something cool enough to meet the weather outside. Lucky for us, local breweries and restaurants stock quite a few exceptional ciders bursting with fruit flavors. Read on for three of our personal favorites and where to score a glass.

Hemly Sloughhouse Jalapeño Pear Cider

High Water Brewing

The flavors on this hopped cider are as interesting as they sound. A little bit of spice takes the edge off of the sweetness that a cider typically evokes to offer a more balanced drinking experience that is neither too spicy nor too sweet. Coming in at 5.5% ABV, this cider is available on draft and in cans at High Water Brewing, made out of Courtland, Calif. at Hemly Cider, made with 100% estate-grown pears.

927 Industrial Way, Lodi, (209) 625-8146, HighWaterBrewing.com

2 Towns Ciderhouse Cherry Sublime

West Oak Nosh

In addition to delicious cocktails, beer, and wine, West Oak Nosh constantly has a few ciders available for guests in a range of flavors. From 2 Towns Ciderhouse in Oregon, the Cherry Sublime offers a marriage of sour and sweet flavors coming from the sour red cherries and ample lime. Coming in at 6.5% ABV, guests may reference the infamous sour patch kids—is it sour, or is it sweet?

10 W. Oak St., Lodi, (209) 224-8157

William Tell Zinfandel Blueberry

Scotto’s Wine & Cider

Scotto’s is taking full advantage of their parallel businesses of wine and cider with this fruitful blend. Starting with a base of blueberry apple cider, using freshly pressed apples from Walla Walla, Washington and a three-yeast fermentation process, expert mixologist Haley then infuses the blend with the label’s zinfandel wine. The result is surprisingly tart and only a little sweet, bursting with dark and red fruit flavors.

14 S. School St., Lodi, (209) 224-8590, ScottosWineAndCider.com