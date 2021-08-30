Celebrate International Guacamole Day with Don Luis Mexican Restaurant

Avocado may be extra, but hey—so are we. And on this September 16, we’re celebrating National Guacamole Day with avocados in their best form. Whether you’re looking to load up some homemade tacos, or would prefer to enjoy your guacamole on crispy, salty tortilla chips, it’s important to use a well-tested recipe for the best results. Cuahtemoc (Cuate) Rivera, who owns Don Luis Mexican Restaurant, is sharing his restaurant’s favored recipe with readers so you can whip up restaurant-quality guac for the holiday—and every other day.

Don Luis’ Guacamole Recipe

4 ripe avocados

1 Jalapeno, diced

Pro Tip: use just half of a jalapeno in wintertime but a whole jalapeno in summer months

1 Roma tomato, diced

10 cilantro, finely chopped

Lemon juice, to taste

Lime juice, to taste

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Directions: Mix all ingredients together until blended fully. Eat with corn chips or shovel onto other dishes as a topping.

Fun Fact

In September it’s okay to stick with a full jalapeno in your guac recipe—however we warn drought years sometimes produce more potent peppers—if you’re whipping up a batch in the winter months, however, it’s best to halve the jalapeno. That’s because peppers are stronger in winter, meaning dicing up a full pepper for your guacamole may leave your mouth on fire and drown out some of the other flavors of the dish.

Cocktail Pairings

No celebration is complete without a cocktail—or mocktail. To bring out the flavors in the guacamole, have a drink with a little bit of spice. When you’re dining in, Don Luis’ signature Cucumber Spicy Margarita will offer the refreshing quality needed to balance the spice on both the drink and the guacamole.

Skip the prep work and enjoy your guacamole made by the pros

Don Luis Mexican Restaurant

5940 CA-99, Stockton

(209) 931-9163

DonLuisMexicanRestaurant.com