Tik Tok Recipe Challenge

When the pandemic kept the world at home, a social media platform took rise. Tik Tok became so mainstream that everyone from young adults to senior citizens signed up for the app. And while the platform boasts dance routines, comedic skits, and marriage jokes, one of the most popular uses was #foodietiktok. Users created fun and quirky recipes for folks around the world to try. Over a year later, we thought we’d share three of our favorite Tik Tok recipe challenges and encourage you to try them at home.

Baked Feta Pasta

This decadent pasta dish is simple, savory, and oh-so-delish! How can you go wrong with sun-ripened tomatoes, salty feta cheese, and fresh pasta?

Ingredients

2 pt. cherry or grape tomatoes

1 shallot, quartered

4 garlic cloves, smashed

½ c. Calivirgin Basil Olive Oil, divided

Kosher salt, to taste

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes, optional

8 oz. feta cheese (in a block)

3 thyme sprigs

10 oz. pasta

Zest of one lemon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large, ovenproof skillet or glass baking dish, combine tomatoes, shallot, garlic, and most of the olive oil. Season with salt, add red pepper flakes, and toss to combine. Place feta into the center of the dish and top with the remaining olive oil. Scatter thyme over tomatoes. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the tomatoes are bursting and the feta is golden brown. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to the directions. Drain the pasta and add it to the tomato feta mixture and stir until completely combined. Garnish with fresh basil before serving.

The Chaffle

This low carb craze went viral over the past year. Try your hand at making this keto friendly waffle made from eggs and cheese for the perfect snack, dinner, or late-night craving. And when it comes to add ons, the sky is the limit!

Ingredients

1 large egg

½ c. finely shredded mozzarella, or cheese of your preference

2 tbsp. almond flour

Directions

Plug in the waffle maker (the chaffle is available on amazon) to heat. Crack an egg into a small bowl and whisk with a fork. Add mozzarella and almond flour and stir to combine. Spray waffle iron with non-stick spray. Pour half of egg mixture into heated waffle iron and cook for two to three minutes. Remove the waffle and cook the remaining mixture.

Taco Chaffle

Brown the ground beef with taco seasoning and water. Heat until meat is cooked through. Fill chaffle with taco meat and add favorite taco toppings: tomatoes, sour cream, and freshly sliced avocados.

Baked Oatmeal

Normally when something sounds too good to be true…it is. But in the case of Tik Tok’s chocolate chip baked oatmeal trend, this healthy version of a sweet treat checks all the boxes.

Ingredients

½ c. oats

½ banana

1 egg

1 tsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. peanut butter

¼ c. almond milk

½ tsp. baking powder

Pinch of sea salt

8-12 chocolate chips

Directions

Add all ingredients except chocolate chips into a small blender or bullet. Pour into a microwave safe bowl or dish and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Microwave for three minutes or bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove and enjoy!