Arugula is in Season

If you’ve never tasted the peppery, herbaceous green called arugula—you need better friends. After all, why would you serve that watered-down iceberg lettuce to anyone you love? Ok…we aren’t trying to tarnish iceberg’s reputation, but we are on board to spread some love for arugula.

You might ask yourself, why arugula? And here at SJ Mag, we’ve got one answer. Why not? It’s a super green that’s packed with essential nutrients. It’s delicious. It’s a blank canvas for everything from fish and chicken to salads and pastas. Basically, it’s everything you need in a lettuce—and more!

Arugula Salsa Verde

Ingredients

2 plum tomatoes, diced (optional)

Finely grated zest of 1 small lemon

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

3 cups arugula leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup coarse fresh breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon finely chopped capers

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan

Directions

Mix tomatoes, lemon zest, garlic, arugula, breadcrumbs, capers, and vinegar in a small bowl. Using a wooden spoon, slowly mix in ¾-cup oil, then add Parmesan. Pour a little oil on surface to keep salsa from discoloring.

Lamb Burger with Arugula and Goat Cheese

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. ground lamb

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. coriander seeds

1 tsp. cumin

1/8 tsp. cardamom

¾ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tbsp. yellow onion, finely chopped

4 to 6 slices of bacon

4 tbsp. fig jam

4 oz. goat cheese

6 oz. arugula, tossed in olive oil and lightly seasoned with salt

Directions

Mix ingredients until well combined. Shape into four ½-inch thick patties. Grill over medium-hot coals for five minutes per side. Spread goat cheese on one side of the brioche bun. Spread fig jam on the remaining side. Place the lamb patty on the bun and top with bacon and arugula mixture.

Sun Dried Tomato and Arugula Salad

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. honey

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 cups arugula

¼ c. shaved Parmesan cheese

½ c. sun dried tomatoes

1/3 c. pine nuts

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and salt and pepper. Add the arugula to the bowl and toss. Top with the shaved Parmesan, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and pepper to taste. Makes four cups. Perfect with fish, chicken, or shrimp.