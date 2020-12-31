Cheers to Health

No matter your age, it’s important to keep in mind exactly what you want and need to get out of your workout. Focus on these top workouts designed specifically to help build strength, stay mobile, and improve balance.

Swimming

There’s a reason swimming is called the world’s perfect exercise. Whether you’re performing the breaststroke or playing Marco Polo with the grandkids, getting in the pool is a great way to increase your fitness while also strengthening your muscles. It does all this while putting minimal stress on your bones. According to Jackie K., Fitness and Group Exercise Director at Twin Arbors Private Sports Club, “the natural buoyancy of the water takes the load off of your joints.”

As if that isn’t enough reason to jump in, the indoor pool at Twin Arbors is kept at a perfect 90°F – ideal for an aqua therapy class, regardless of time of year.

Chair Yoga

Yoga helps build muscle strength, core stability, and total-body mobility, all of which are important for the active mature adult population. And while yoga is low-impact and gentle on your body’s joints, it’s still weight-bearing, which is vital to strengthening not just your muscles, but also your bones. With the addition of the chair, you can do poses seated or standing to meet your body’s needs.

Bodyweight Training

One out of every three older adults experiences severe muscle loss. Fortunately, you don’t have to bench press a ton of weight to keep muscles healthy and prevent fat gain. Simple bodyweight exercises such as chair squats, single-leg stands, wall pushups, and stair climbing will do a great job at keeping your body strong and ready to tackle everyday activities. SilverSneakers Fitness classes offered at Twin Arbors are a great way to get started with increasing muscle strength and range of movement.