Fill Your Home with the Spirit of the Season: 6 Tips to create a holiday haven

The Christmas season is a time that our hearts and homes should be filled with peace, warmth, and joy. It’s a time to both gather together and celebrate with the ones we hold dear, as well as relax and reflect in the quiet moments at days end. Here are a few simple ways to add a little extra Christmas spirit to your space this season:

The Scent of Fresh Pine

Gather with friends and family around a freshly cut Christmas tree this year. There’s nothing quite like the nostalgic smell that fresh pine fills a home with. Carry this magical smell throughout your space by adding fresh garland up the banister and live wreaths on mirrors, doors, or windows. Spritz with water every few days to keep them fresh.

Hot Drink Station

Set up a holiday coffee or hot cocoa bar. Consider displaying peppermint candies, cinnamon sticks, and big fluffy marshmallows in pretty glass canisters, alongside holiday themed mugs.

Fresh Baked Cookies

What goes better with a good cup of cocoa than a warm homemade cookie? Preparing cookie dough and storing it in the freezer makes for a quick and easy treat to display alongside your drink station. For a cohesive look, display cookies in a glass cookie jar or canister.

Cozy Fabrics

Decorating with faux fur throw pillows and chunky knit blankets adds a welcoming and warm element to your space. Consider placing a basket of buttery soft socks by the front door for guest to enjoy. And don’t forget to hang those pretty Christmas stockings on the fireplace!

Create Ambiance

We all know that the holiday season is for getting cozy and cuddling up by the fireplace. Having sparkling lights on the tree and warm scented candles flickering throughout the house creates ambiance and is the perfect way to wind down after the hustle and bustle that comes with the busy days of the season.

Christmas Wrapping Station

Consider setting up a festive table with a few different rolls of coordinating wrapping paper and ribbon ready to go in advance. Have plenty of tape, cards, tags, and a pair of ribbon scissors on the table, organized and ready to use. This makes wrapping gifts as you purchase them much more convenient and fun!