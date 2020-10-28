This Thanksgiving, why not let someone else make dessert? We’ve rounded up the top 5 Thanksgiving sweets, and trust us when we say you’ll want to save plenty of room on your table for these local treats!

Apple Bread Cake

The Farm Café at Michael David Winery, 4580 W. Peltier Rd., Lodi, (209) 368- 7384

Fresh red delicious apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg… need I say more? Micaela Toledo has been baking this heavenly bread from scratch for over 30 years at the Farm, so there’s no surprise it’s so good! Locals can purchase it by the loaf, or order it by the tray for parties. To serve, consider slicing and sprinkling with powdered sugar.

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

Corner Scone Bakery, 322 N. California St., Lodi, (209) 747-3418

If you’re craving sugar but no spice, Corner Scone Bakery’s pumpkin sugar cookies are the perfect choice. A heavenly sugar cookie baked with a little bit of crunch, and frosted with soft, moist buttercream makes for owner Terri’s favorite cookie. Just be sure to order extra—they tend to disappear quickly.

Hot Pecan Sticky Buns

Sweet Mel’s, 623 E. Oak St., Lodi, (209) 329-0918

Imagine if a warm, gooey cinnamon roll and a sweet pecan pie got together. The result sounds sinful, doesn’t it? Sweet Mel’s Hot Pecan Sticky Bun is just that. Served with a hot cup of coffee, it’s the ideal combination for any Thanksgiving sweet tooth.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 128 Lincoln Center, Stockton, (209) 957-2253

If autumn were a cake flavor, this would be it. A spiced Bundt made from a blend of pumpkin, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg, and frosted with Nothing Bundt Cake’s signature cream cheese and butter frosting. It’s sure to satisfy that craving for a taste of fall!

Pumpkin Pie

M&W Dutch American Bakery, 4343 Pacific Ave., Stockton, (209) 473-3828

Is it even Thanksgiving without a big slice of pumpkin pie for dessert? For the last 20 years, Stockton’s beloved M&W Dutch American Bakery has been baking fresh pies daily. The bakery recommends ordering your Thanksgiving pies several days in advance, since they are quite the hit this time of year. Expert Tip: You can also request to have the bakery’s fresh, homemade whipped cream put on top.