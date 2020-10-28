Sneakers We Love

Looking for a new pair of shoes to take you from point A to point B? Whether you’re running or walking there, you’ll be doing it in style with these sleek footwear options from Fleet Feet.

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 7 (men’s)

Mizuno Wave Sky WaveKnit 4 (men’s)

Diadora Mythos Blushield 5 (women’s)

ON Cloudflyer (women’s)

Saucony Endorphin Speed (men’s and women’s)

Fleet Feet Exclusive

You’ll only find KARHU’s running shoes, suitable for beginners and experienced runners, at Fleet Feet. The Finnish brand uses Fleet Feet’s fit id® technology to create running performance brand sneakers with a cool aesthetic. The technology behind the shoe means these kicks fit most people, and they fit well. Combine that with Fulcrum technology, AeroFoam, and AeroFoam Nova, and you’ll get a comfortable fit that feels fast the moment you put it on. We suggest checking out the KARHU Syncrhon 2020 or the KARHU Ikoni 2020—but you can’t go wrong with any of the men’s or women’s styles. Just look for sleek ‘M’ logo on Fleet Feet shelves.