Anti-Energy Drinks

Looking to put a little pep in your step without the post-drink jitters that come with that canned energy drink? Maybe you’re hoping to cut back on the coffee or just looking for more natural options that won’t keep you up at night. We’ve rounded up some of the county’s best energy drink alternatives to give you that little boost.

Kombucha @ Artesian Natural Foods

These fermented teas have probiotics that can help with digestion, as well as naturally occurring amounts of caffeine, iron, and B-vitamins, and at Artesian Natural Foods you can pick from dozens of energy-boosting (sometimes buzz inducing) kombucha flavors. A classic kombucha made with raspberry, lemon, and ginger, GT’s Trilogy Kombucha is a favorite with customers in search of a pick-me-up.

145 Lincoln Center, Stockton

(209) 952-8787

The Greenie @ Nékter Juice Bar

At Nékter Juice Bar, they pack the goodies into The Greenie. Made with lemon, parsley, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, and apple, this juice is sure to wake you up and keep you going all day. Chock full of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes with no added source of caffeine, you can safely avoid the afternoon crash. Need to super charge your juice? Ask to add ginger for an extra energy kick.

211 Lincoln Center, Stockton

(209) 636-4694

Matcha @ Sheri’s Sonshine Nutrition Center

If you’re looking for a drink as refreshing as it is energizing, there’s nothing better than a cold green tea. Scratch that. There’s nothing better than cold green tea and matcha. To give you the boost you need, Matcha Love’s organic unsweetened Japanese matcha and green tea is brewed with whole organic green tea leaves combined with matcha tea powder. Benefit from a natural source of caffeine and the powerful antioxidant punch it packs.

6 N. School St., Lodi

(209) 368-4800