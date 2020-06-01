Good wine and find dining go together like, well, good wine and fine dining. But most of us aren’t eating duck cous cous and perfectly-cooked prime rib on the daily. So how can you enjoy your glass of pinot with the junk food sitting in your pantry? The pour masters at Lodi Vintners have made a business out of finding wines that bring out the spice in a bag of hot Cheetos or champagne that will complement the sweetness of a twinkie. The best part is you can DIY this venture at home using some bottles from Lodi Vintners and your kid’s school lunch staples.

Try these!

Lodi Vintners suggests these perfect pairings.

2018 RFV Lodi Sauvignon Blanc and skittles

2014 RFV Napa Cab Franc and Slim Jims

2016 RFV Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon and Cheetos

2017 RFV Lodi Petite Sirah and Kettle-brand Chili Verde Potato Chips

2017 Sip Moscato and a twinkie

NV RFV Brut: Methode Champenoise and Ruffles Hot Wing Chips

2015 Concrete Lodi Zinfandel and Reese’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Thin Cups

2017 RFV Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon and Double Cheddar Goldfish

2017 RFV Lodi Petite Sirah and Oreos Double Chocolate

Pair with the Pros:

Lodi Vintners sporadically offers junk food pairing events at their Lodi tasting room. The next one coming up will be June 20-21. The tasting is just $10 and includes approximately four food and wine pairings to match the theme. To participate, simply step into the vineyard over the weekend and order up a specialty flight—no reservations required.

Can’t wait that long? Lodi Vintners offers junk food pairings on the fly for groups of 10 or more. Advance purchase is required for these specialty pairings, but it means you can experience a junk food pairing anytime the cravings hit. Call ahead to schedule a private event.

Get Creative

Have your own unconventional pairing? We want to hear about it! Hit us up @sanjoaquinmag on Instagram and show us what you’re eating with your wine.

Join in on the experience:

Lodi Vintners

3750 Woodbridge Rd. E, Acampo

(209) 368-2019

LodiVintners.com