Get the Dish

LODI WINE Unveils New Brand Identity

New Look, Same Great Wine

There’s something happening here in Lodi wine country. The Lodi Winegrape Commission recently announced a new look to draw wine lovers to the 209. The new brand will come to life through a storytelling campaign aimed at showcasing Lodi’s winegrowers and producers. Look for themes spotlighting the distinct terroir of the region and the over 100 varieties of grapes that flourish here.

Lobster Lover Rejoice

Local Lobster Fests for food and wine lovers are all the rage this spring

If you love wine, check out Lodi Vintner’s second annual Lobster Boil from noon-4 PM on April 25. Sorensen Catering will be pouring out buckets of fresh lobster, colossal shrimp, farm fresh artichokes, sweet corn, buttery potatoes, and spicy sausage.

If philanthropy is your thing, support the Kiwanis Club of Lodi for its Best of the Best Lobsterfest. Buttery lobster, local wines, and a whole lot of giving back to the community. Funds raised help support youth needs in the Lodi area. The event is on Saturday, March 7, from 6-10 PM at Hutchins Street Square

And back by popular demand, the folks over at the Junior League of SJ County are hosting a celebratory Lobster Fest on March 7, at 4:30 PM at Presentation School. The fundraiser will feature live music from Fish N Chicks, dancing, silent and live auctions and more.

Wine Experiences and Restaurant Expansions

Don’t miss your chance to attend Riaza Wines Raid the Wine Cellar on Saturday, March 28. A limited number of guests will taste through a lineup of wines that haven’t seen the light of day for years. Tickets are $50 and include tastings of vintage wines plus a secret stash to take home with you.

If you've driven into downtown Lodi lately, you may have noticed that Lodi's always-tough-to-get-a-table-at El Pazcifico Mexican Grill and Cantina is expanding. The family-run Mexican restaurant is taking over the space next door left behind by Twisted Barrel Winery.

Springtime Spritz

If there’s such a thing as a season for an Aperol Spritz, we certainly think spring is it! At Pietro’s of Lodi, you can order up their take on the traditional Italian sipper, A Venetian spritzer. The lively blend of prosecco, Aperol, club soda, and fresh-cut oranges is both light and refreshing.