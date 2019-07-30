How To Train Your Dog

Choosing a new best friend is a big step for anyone. You need compatibility, shared interests, and specific characteristics to be a true match. And once you’ve brought a new dog home—whether it’s a puppy or an older dog—you might find it takes some time to learn how to get along. A little training can go a long way. We reached out to The Canine Culture to pick Jack and Kathy Weber’s brains on the best ways to train a dog, from basic commands to common myths. Read on to learn more.

Top Commands to Teach

“All dogs should know the basic commands,” says Kathy, owner of the Canine Culture with her husband Jack. The top words to teach, according to the expert duo, are sit, down, stay, come, off, and leave it. Knowing how to walk appropriately on a leash is also important.

5 Tips for Fido

Don’t expect a young puppy to endure a training session that is 30 minutes or longer. They are unable to focus for more than a very few minutes at any one time. Start socialization early. Never wait until a dog shows signs of problems to start training. Keep training fresh in the dog’s mind by asking the dog to do something for you each day. Never, ever, hit or kick your dog. Anger never produces the desired result and can cause injury or long-lasting complications. Train children how to properly interact with dogs. Never allow them to chase, hug, tug, or pull on the dog. Children should always walk, not run, near the dog and try to encourage them to not use loud, high-pitched voices.

Tips for Owners

Be assertive and understanding, without becoming dominant. Begin training at an appropriate age. Default to positive reinforcement.

Pull-Out Quote: “Our focus is on helping dogs and people learn to live together harmoniously. We firmly believe that 90 percent of the dogs that end up needing a new home is due to a lack of understanding about the culture which is unique to dogs and so very different than their human counterparts,” Kathy Weber, Owner, The Canine Culture

When to Seek Professional Help

All dogs should have professional obedience training, Kathy says. Experts suggest starting classes around 16 weeks old, when a puppy is old enough to focus during class. However, it’s important not to wait too long. The best bet is to get dogs into training before they hit one year old.

“Dogs need to understand that their owners are the pack leaders and the leaders need to understand all that entails,” Jack Weber, Owner, The Canine Culture

