What is in a name? It seems silly to define somebody when they don’t have any say in it at all. Regardless, a person’s name is their first impression on the world. So, as parents, it’s pretty important to pick a good one for our offspring, right?
The Social Security Administration announced its list of the top 10 baby names for 2019, and most would say they are unexpected. We compare that list to 2017’s list, looking at the change in trends, and a list from the 1980s, a decade when many parents choosing names today were born.
So, what has changed? Is it strange to think that the Jessicas and Michaels of the past will soon become Reigns and Everleighs?
We may notice a few trends on these lists. For example, celebrity culture has some influence. Teen Moms have named their babies Ensley and Lincoln while a Kardashian name makes the list with Reign.
In addition to trendy baby names it is possible that Mila gained popularity alongside the actress Mila Kunis. In the 1990s we might have had Michael Jordan to credit for that name peaking.
Sometimes it’s a sound that is trending. Notice on the 2019 list that all of the boys’ names end in N while names ending in A are still popular amongst girls. The latter trend has been going strong for a few years now. In fact, it’s even more prevalent on the 2017 list.
See if you spot your name on any of these lists. And hopefully no one in 2019 stole the creative baby name you’ve been hoping to use!
2019 Top Baby Names
Girls:
Ensley
Luna
Adeline
Oaklynn/Oaklyn/Oaklee
Amora
Aurora
Mila
Yara
Selene
Everlee/Everleigh
Boys:
Bryson
Greyson
Lincoln
Reign
Kashton
Caspian
Gatlin
Roman
Easton
Carson
2017 Top Baby Names
Girls:
Emma
Olivia
Ava
Isabella
Sophia
Mia
Charlotte
Amelia
Evelyn
Abigail
Boys:
Liam
Noah
William
James
Logan
Benjamin
Mason
Elijah
Oliver
Jacob
Top Baby Names of the 1980s
Girls:
Jessica
Jennifer
Amanda
Ashley
Sarah
Stephanie
Melissa
Nicole
Elizabeth
Heather
Boys:
Michael
Christopher
Matthew
Joshua
David
James
Daniel
Robert
John
Joseph
