What is in a name? It seems silly to define somebody when they don’t have any say in it at all. Regardless, a person’s name is their first impression on the world. So, as parents, it’s pretty important to pick a good one for our offspring, right?

The Social Security Administration announced its list of the top 10 baby names for 2019, and most would say they are unexpected. We compare that list to 2017’s list, looking at the change in trends, and a list from the 1980s, a decade when many parents choosing names today were born.

So, what has changed? Is it strange to think that the Jessicas and Michaels of the past will soon become Reigns and Everleighs?

We may notice a few trends on these lists. For example, celebrity culture has some influence. Teen Moms have named their babies Ensley and Lincoln while a Kardashian name makes the list with Reign.

In addition to trendy baby names it is possible that Mila gained popularity alongside the actress Mila Kunis. In the 1990s we might have had Michael Jordan to credit for that name peaking.

Sometimes it’s a sound that is trending. Notice on the 2019 list that all of the boys’ names end in N while names ending in A are still popular amongst girls. The latter trend has been going strong for a few years now. In fact, it’s even more prevalent on the 2017 list.

See if you spot your name on any of these lists. And hopefully no one in 2019 stole the creative baby name you’ve been hoping to use!

2019 Top Baby Names

Girls:

Ensley

Luna

Adeline

Oaklynn/Oaklyn/Oaklee

Amora

Aurora

Mila

Yara

Selene

Everlee/Everleigh

Boys:

Bryson

Greyson

Lincoln

Reign

Kashton

Caspian

Gatlin

Roman

Easton

Carson

2017 Top Baby Names

Girls:

Emma

Olivia

Ava

Isabella

Sophia

Mia

Charlotte

Amelia

Evelyn

Abigail

Boys:

Liam

Noah

William

James

Logan

Benjamin

Mason

Elijah

Oliver

Jacob

Top Baby Names of the 1980s

Girls:

Jessica

Jennifer

Amanda

Ashley

Sarah

Stephanie

Melissa

Nicole

Elizabeth

Heather

Boys:

Michael

Christopher

Matthew

Joshua

David

James

Daniel

Robert

John

Joseph