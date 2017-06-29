The Sweet Life

When you’re looking for a foodie fix, but you’re aiming to keep that perfect summer beach bod you’ve been working on all year, Sunset Sweets has your treat for cooling down and filling up. Layered up in a refreshingly tart, tangy, and sweet combination, the Acai Bowl is packed with wholesome nutrition!

Begin with smooth and creamy acai, then work your way up to chunks of granola. Enter thick slices of strawberries, juicy whole blueberries, bananas and voila! Your bowl of summer-kissed bliss awaits, dusted in almonds and coconut flakes, Chia seeds and cocoa nibs, with goji berries and bee pollen on top!

Grab Your Bowl At:

Sunset Sweets

2414 W. Kettleman Ln., #210, Lodi

(209) 327-6067

SunsetSweets.net