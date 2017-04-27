Zipping through Tracy, you might almost miss a gem of a destination tucked within the delectable Starbread Bakery. But for locals, POP has rallied the masses, providing guests with a plethora of unique beverage combinations! Here, customers are encouraged to build their own drinks exactly how they’d like it, and can add up to three flavors. But as much as we love a challenge, POP had already presented the perfect springtime-themed refreshment for our taste buds!

Kung-Fu Pandan couldn’t be more aptly named. Brimming with Buko Pandan (young coconut) ice cream and coconut milk, this lovely combination is blended with ice and served with a heaping helping of Lucky Charms cereal right on top! It’s a refreshingly sweet kick to the senses as we tip-toe toward hotter days.

Find Your Flavor At:

POP

563 W. Clover Rd., Tracy

Facebook.com/POPinTracy