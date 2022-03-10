10 Great Dates

Every Brilliant Thing Tour
March 4 & 5
Changing Faces Theater
This one-man show comes to Lodi for two days only to cover the heavy themes surrounding suicide with a lighthearted touch. The show is rated PG-13. Tickets are $20 each. ChangingFacesTheater.org
Bob McMillen Memorial Fishing Tournament
March 6
Oak Grove Regional Park
Cast a line and join the competition! This rainbow trout tournament has several chances to win in various age groups. SJParks.com
Gabriel “Fluffy Iglesias
March 18, 8 PM
Stockton Arena
The Stockton Arena will play host to one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians as part of the 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back on Tour. Doors open at 7 PM. StocktonLive.com
Thunder from Down Under
March 18, 8 PM
Bob Hope Theatre
The men from the very-popular Australian male revue show are making their way to the Bob Hope Theatre to entertain audiences with their dance moves… and more. StocktonLive.com
The Amazing Bubble Man
March 19, 2 PM
Grand Theatre
Kids and adults will both be delighted as the amazing bubble man creates fun visuals for the whole family using bubbles. AtTheGrand.org
The Art of Jazz
March 19, 4-7 PM
Stama Winery
Savor the arts and the vino! Stama Winery is hosting an evening of local art and jazz music with award-winning wines. Food is provided by L.A.’s International Catering. Tickets are $25. StamaWinery.com
41st Historic Gold Rush Poker Run
March 20, 9 AM-3:30 PM
728 S. Laurel St., Stockton
Port Stockton Motorcycle Club is hosting a ride through the Mother Lode. Start on the scenic backroads near Stockton before climbing through Jenny Lind, Knights Ferry, Jamestown, Angels Camp, San Andreas, and Valley Springs. Tickets start at $30 and include food, live music, and prizes.
International Wedding Festival
March 20, 11 AM-3 PM
Stockton Golf & Country Club
Get your wedding planning underway. The wedding festival brings vendors together in one spot so brides and their “I Do” crews can sample cakes and treats while also browsing photography books. Get it all done in one spot, plus win prizes. InternationalWeddingFestival.com
Ángela Aguilar Álvarez
March 25, 8 PM
Bob Hope Theatre
Ángela Aguilar Álvarez is a Mexican American singer from Los Angeles. Nominated for both a Grammy and two Latin Grammys, Ángela (daughter of Pepe Aguilar) gained recognition after performing “La Llorona” at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. StocktonLive.com
2022 Wedding Walk
March 26, 10AM-2 PM
Lincoln Center, Stockton
Are you getting married this year? Lincoln Center is hosting a Wedding Walk on March 26 to help brides get ready for their big day! A $25 advance registration gets you and your wedding party into the event, plus a tote full of goodies! LincolnCetnerShops.com
