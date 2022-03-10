10 Great Dates

Every Brilliant Thing Tour

March 4 & 5

Changing Faces Theater

This one-man show comes to Lodi for two days only to cover the heavy themes surrounding suicide with a lighthearted touch. The show is rated PG-13. Tickets are $20 each. ChangingFacesTheater.org

Bob McMillen Memorial Fishing Tournament

March 6

Oak Grove Regional Park

Cast a line and join the competition! This rainbow trout tournament has several chances to win in various age groups. SJParks.com

Gabriel “Fluffy Iglesias

March 18, 8 PM

Stockton Arena

The Stockton Arena will play host to one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians as part of the 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back on Tour. Doors open at 7 PM. StocktonLive.com

Thunder from Down Under

March 18, 8 PM

Bob Hope Theatre

The men from the very-popular Australian male revue show are making their way to the Bob Hope Theatre to entertain audiences with their dance moves… and more. StocktonLive.com

The Amazing Bubble Man

March 19, 2 PM

Grand Theatre

Kids and adults will both be delighted as the amazing bubble man creates fun visuals for the whole family using bubbles. AtTheGrand.org

The Art of Jazz

March 19, 4-7 PM

Stama Winery

Savor the arts and the vino! Stama Winery is hosting an evening of local art and jazz music with award-winning wines. Food is provided by L.A.’s International Catering. Tickets are $25. StamaWinery.com

41st Historic Gold Rush Poker Run

March 20, 9 AM-3:30 PM

728 S. Laurel St., Stockton

Port Stockton Motorcycle Club is hosting a ride through the Mother Lode. Start on the scenic backroads near Stockton before climbing through Jenny Lind, Knights Ferry, Jamestown, Angels Camp, San Andreas, and Valley Springs. Tickets start at $30 and include food, live music, and prizes.

International Wedding Festival

March 20, 11 AM-3 PM

Stockton Golf & Country Club

Get your wedding planning underway. The wedding festival brings vendors together in one spot so brides and their “I Do” crews can sample cakes and treats while also browsing photography books. Get it all done in one spot, plus win prizes. InternationalWeddingFestival.com

Ángela Aguilar Álvarez

March 25, 8 PM

Bob Hope Theatre

Ángela Aguilar Álvarez is a Mexican American singer from Los Angeles. Nominated for both a Grammy and two Latin Grammys, Ángela (daughter of Pepe Aguilar) gained recognition after performing “La Llorona” at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. StocktonLive.com

2022 Wedding Walk

March 26, 10AM-2 PM

Lincoln Center, Stockton

Are you getting married this year? Lincoln Center is hosting a Wedding Walk on March 26 to help brides get ready for their big day! A $25 advance registration gets you and your wedding party into the event, plus a tote full of goodies! LincolnCetnerShops.com