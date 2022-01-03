Cozy Up with Hot Cocoa

Is there a better way to take the chill out of a cold winter’s day than with a piping hot cup of hot cocoa? We think not. Hot chocolate is the quintessential sip on a blistery night, and it pairs perfectly with family movie or date night. And while you can, of course, opt for the pre-made cocoa mix from the grocery store, we’re sharing three recipes to whip up your own right in the comfort of your home. So, get out your favorite mugs, light up your fireplace, and take on one of these simple recipes.

Celebrate in Style

National Hot Cocoa Day is January 31

Frozen Hot Cocoa

Ingredients

3 oz. of dark chocolate

2 tsp. hot cocoa mix

1 ½ tbsp. sugar

1 ½ c. whole milk

3 c. ice

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings and cherry, for garnish

Directions

Place glass mugs in the freezer and leave overnight. Remove from the freezer and drizzle chocolate sauce into the glass and swirl. Place the mugs back into the freezer and let chill until ready to serve. Chop chocolate into small pieces and place in top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring until melted. Add the cocoa and sugar, stirring constantly until thoroughly mixed. Remove from heat and slowly add ½ c. of milk and stir until smooth. Cool to room temperature. Place the remaining milk, chocolate mixture, and ice in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into chilled glass and garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and a cherry.

French Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

1 ½ c. whole milk

½ c. heavy whipping cream

2 tsp. powdered sugar

½ tsp. espresso powder

8 oz. bittersweet chocolate or dark chocolate (70 percent or higher)

Directions

In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk together milk, cream, sugar, and espresso powder until small bubbles appear. Do not allow liquid to boil. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in chopped chocolate until melted. Return sauce to low heat if needed for chocolate to completely melt and whisk. Pour into your favorite mug and top with whipped cream.

Boozy Hot Cocoa

4 c. whole milk

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

6 oz. dark chocolate

1 tsp. sea salt

4 oz. bourbon

2 oz. Frangelico

2 oz. Irish cream

Marshmallows for garnish

Directions

In small saucepan over medium-low heat, add milk, sugar, salt, and vanilla and cook until completely dissolved. Do not let mixture come to a boil. Add chocolate pieces, whisking until incorporated. Remove from heat. Stir in bourbon, Frangelico, and Irish cream. Serve immediately with marshmallows.

Editor’s Tips for Toppings

The sky is the limit. If you’re kiddos are huge fans of Oreos, crush them up in a small bag and pour over the whipped cream. If you love cinnamon and nutmeg, add a few dashes on top for extra flavor. Or, if you have an abundance of leftover candy canes from Christmas, crush them up and sprinkle over the top to keep that festive feeling alive all winter long.