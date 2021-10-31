At El Paczifico Mexican Bar and Grill

Ten years ago, in the heart of Mazatlan Mexico, I tasted a dish that changed my life. It was a piping hot bowl of sizzling goodness—and they called it a molcajete. I returned to the states in search of a restaurant that could satisfy my cravings for a taste of Mexico, and lucky for me, found one in the heart of downtown Lodi.

At El Paczifico Mexican Grill, Chef Juan has created his own delectable version of a molcajete, and we’re stoked to share the details with you. Served tableside and sizzling with flavor, a molcajete is a combination of meats, seafood, and veggies that is made in a volcanic molcajete and heated until it’s dangerously hot. El Pazcifico’s Molcajete Cantinera is oozing with cheese and stacked with nopales, savory spring onion, and jalapeno peppers in a vibrant tomato sauce. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, this bubbling combination of flavors is then topped with seared skirt steak, grilled chicken, succulent shrimp, and the tastiest chorizo.

You can opt to eat it straight out of the bowl, or you can scoop up all the goodies into hand-made tortillas. Our favorite way to dig in is with a combination of both flour and corn tortillas.

What is a Molcajete?

A molcajete is the Mexican version of a mortar and pestle, similar to the South American batan, used for grinding herbs, seeds, and other foods. It dates back several thousand years to the Aztec and Mayan cultures and is traditionally carved out of a single vesicular basalt.

Taste the Sizzle

El Pazcifico Mexican Bar and Grill

114 W. Pine St., Lodi

(209) 224-8126