Tequila Temptations

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila—how about five? This alluring elixir gets either a bad rap or the best rap depending on who you talk to. Controversial and delicious, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite concoctions made with a tequila base and served throughout San Joaquin County.

Mexi-Mule

Octavio’s

Unless you’ve been living under a rock somewhere, you’re familiar with a Moscow Mule. For those who like a little flavor and spice, the Mexi-Mule gives the classic cocktail a twist, switching the liquor base out for reposado tequila or mezcal and finishing it with ginger beer and fresh squeezed lime juice before the copper cup is slicked with a chili rim. 3201 W. Benjamin Holt Dr. Ste. 155, Stockton, (209) 451-1116

Mexican Coffee

Mimosa’s Gourmet

Who says you have to wait until 5 ‘o clock to start drinking? Mexican Coffee sounds like the perfect morning sipper to us. Made with tequila, Kahlua Coffee, and topped with whipped cream, it’s part caffeine booster, part mood booster, and part dessert. 117 W. Elm St., Lodi, (209) 263-7050

Tequila Smash

Bud’s Seafood Grille

For those who are looking for a light and refreshing way to enjoy their tequila, the Tequila Smash at Bud’s hits the nail on the head. Fresh ingredients include muddled mint, lime juice, and agave, before the simple sipper is finished off with club soda and a dose of Patron Silver tequila. Garnished with fresh mint leaves. 314 Lincoln Center, Stockton, (209) 956-0270

Palomita Senorita

Don Luis Mexican Restaurant

The refreshingly light taste of a paloma seems to be taking the county by storm these days, and Don Luis Mexican Restaurant is serving up one with a little of its own flair. Using Don Julio Reposado tequila, squirt, and fresh grapefruit, Don Luis adds triple sec for sweetness and a float of Grand Marnier to make it extra fancy. Served with fresh fruit as garnish and finished with a sugar rim. 5940 CA-99, Stockton, (209) 931-9163

Black Barrel Old Fashioned

Habanero Hots

A twist on a classic, this old fashioned features Hornitas Black Barrel Anejo tequila, double aged in whiskey barrels to give it a deep and complex flavor. Staying true to the original old fashioned, muddled oranges, dark cherry, and bitters are an essential part of the recipe before a float of soda is poured on top to complete the drink. 1024 E. Victor Rd, Lodi, (209) 369-3791