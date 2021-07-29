Lodi boutique owner creates jewelry to fuel female empowerment

Women wear many hats. As matriarchs, mentors, entrepreneurs, and more—it can be easy to feel defeated in moments stretched too thin. But, Lodi native Jennifer Pratt has a message: You are enough.

Her boutique, The Local Collective, is just east of the Lodi arch on Sacramento street. Inside you’ll find a rotating collection of local goods from artisans throughout San Joaquin and pieces from Jenn’s personal jewelry line, Her Pretty Things. Backed by formal training, Jenn’s creative talent evolved from selling lanyards in the recess yard to launching a successful jewelry business in 2014. Pulling inspiration from little mountain towns and small oceanside communities, Her Pretty Things is a boho-chic brand that serves as a reminder to women around the world to value themselves. “My stamped jewelry pieces have phrases like ‘Worthy’, ‘Boss Babe’, and ‘You are Enough’ to remind every woman of their power,” says Jenn. “We all need encouragement and a tribe to support one another.”

Other items from the line include stunning crystal hoop earrings, hammered brass necklaces, and Gratitude pieces created in partnership with Compassion International and Monat Gratitude to build community centers in Colombia.

Supporting women across the globe is nothing new to Jenn, who visited Honduras on a mission where she taught women of the church to create paper beads and jewelry. Though she provided the women with a sustainable skillset to support their families, Jenn says it was she who received a gift. “I was able to build strong relationships with the women because sharing my skill gave me an opportunity to sit down, spend time, and really connect on a personal level,” she shares. “In return, we were shown overwhelming love and appreciation.”

Though the Local Collective closed its doors for over six months like many storefronts in our community, Jenn is back at it with big plans to continue giving back. Her curated inventory supports local and oozes girl power while making a direct, positive impact on families in the community. As Jenn puts it, “We are so much more powerful when we come together. Being better than we were yesterday should be our only competition. There is plenty of success for us all and I love being able to help other local female entrepreneurs. When the tide rises, we all rise!”

For More Information:

The Local Collective

11 S. Sacramento St., Lodi

(209) 263-7492

LocalCollectiveLodi.com

@localcollectivelodi