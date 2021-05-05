Home hacks for staving off symptoms

Spring seems to be the most popular time of year for allergy sufferers—although many experience allergy symptoms year round—and some of us will do just about anything to relieve the itching, sneezing, and watering eyes that plague us when introduced to an irritant. Below we’ve got some quick fixes for relieving allergy symptoms, plus details on who to call when the home remedies don’t quite cut it.

Keep it clean

Cleaning up more often around the house is one way to fight some of allergy sufferers’ most obnoxious symptoms. Dust, pollen, pet dander, and more can collect in your home. Dust streaks surfaces and gathers in hard-to-reach corners (check under that couch) and other nooks and crannies. Not to mention, your air filter is probably taking the brunt of it. Dusting more often, sweeping and mopping, and changing air filters on a bi-monthly basis can all help keep allergy symptoms at bay. HEPA filters may offer more protection in the house and washing your bedding more often and changing/washing clothes after coming in from outside may all help relieve mild symptoms. Expert Tip: If pollen counts are high, limit exposure to the outdoors and keep windows closed at home and in the car.

Nasal sprays

From a basic saline nasal spray to a more intense decongestant, these sprays work to temporarily reduce swelling in the nasal cavity and/or combat dryness. As a result, you may suffer less itching and congestion.

Eye drops

Not all drops are created equal. Many are made to wet dry eyes but some are specifically formulated to treat itchiness caused by allergies such as pollen and pet dander. Squeeze in a few drops to relieve redness and temporarily reduce itching.

Over-the-counter antihistamines

It’s never a bad idea to check in with your physician before starting a new over-the-counter medication, but many allergy tablets are available without a prescription. Amir Khan, pharmacist and owner of Hammer Lane Pharmacy, stresses the importance of reading packages and taking medicine according to directions. What you eat can affect absorption and some antihistamines are sedating. Even non-sedating antihistamines may have some effects, so practice caution when trying something new.

When that doesn’t work:

If the at-home remedies just aren’t cutting it, it may be time to seek professional help. Allergy & Immunology in Stockton staffs medical professionals that can help customize a care plan to relieve your most irritating symptoms and get to the root of the cause of your allergies. Treatments range from prescription medications to allergy testing to immunology shots that can desensitize the body to pollen.

