Top 5 Aphrodisiac Foods

Do certain foods put you in an amorous mood? Aphrodisiacs, named after the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite, are foods said to spike your sexual desire.

Food science researchers have looked for connections that show certain foods lead to an increase in desire. While not necessarily the key to spicing up your love life, certain foods do have ‘feel good’ compounds, such as capsaicin in chili peppers that enhance bodily sensations or antioxidants in fruits like cherries, pomegranates, figs, and strawberries that improve your blood flow. Others, like oysters, asparagus, and figs simply resemble our more intimate body parts. local favorite dishes featuring aphrodisiac foods, so why not indulge?

Artichoke at Garlic Brothers

6629 Embarcadero Dr., Stockton, (209) 474-6585

Looking out at the Delta at the waterfront Garlic Brothers may be dreamy enough a setting to strike a match but try catching the sunset while dining on their Pleasure Point pizza featuring thin crust, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomatoes, pesto, and feta cheese to really light the fire. $17.50

Asparagus at Midgley’s Public House

296 Lincoln Center, Stockton, (209) 474-7700

Start your meal off on the right foot at Midgely’s Public House by doing yourself (and your date) a favor and order the Asparagus Cigars, which feature fresh asparagus and cream cheese wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and served with a sweet chili sauce. $13

Oysters at Town House Restaurant at Wine & Roses

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi, (209) 334-6988

It is hard to beat the beautiful gardens and scenery while dining outdoors at Towne House Restaurant at Wine & Roses where you will find the amazing Beausoleil Oysters, an Atlantic oyster from Canada in which the name translated means “Beautiful Sun.” They are served with pickled walnut mignonette and local Meyer lemon. Market price.

Spicy Chili Peppers at M Sushi Bistro

212 S. School St., Lodi, (209) 400-7505

Get cozy with your sweetie over a sushi dinner. At M Sushi Bistro order the Inferno specialty roll featuring spicy tuna, panko shrimp, and cucumber on the inside, topped with seven spice tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, teriyaki sauce, tempura flakes, and habanero-infused masago. $14

Strawberries at Mezzo

3499 Brookside Rd., Ste. A, Stockton, (209) 473-7300

It does not get more romantic than a Strawberry Whipped Cream Napoleon with decadent chocolate sauce found at Mezzo, featuring layers of flaky French pastry and perfect strawberry whipped cream to create this delicious dish $12