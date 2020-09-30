Keeping Calm in 2020

With the way 2020 is going down, we could all use a little calm in our lives. This year has been a doozy, and we are all looking for ways to cope with the stress and anxiety of these uncertain times. Well, guess what? There is a culinary trend that can help ease your nerves and add a depth of flavor to your favorite recipes—cooking with CBD! CBD is shorthand for cannabidiol, which is derived from the hemp plant. But rest assured, it does NOT contain any psychoactive properties. You won’t get a high, per se, but more of an overall feeling of chill. It’s basically a holistic solution to deal with insomnia, minor aches or pains, autoimmune diseases, and even anxiety.

The 411 on Cooking with CBD

Be Cautious with Heat

Cooking CBD at a high heat can make it less effective. You want to stay below 320 degrees for the CBD to retain its healing properties. Experts recommend that instead of baking the CBD into your birthday cake, add it to the frosting that will go on the cake.

Combine it with Healthy Fats

Because CBD is fat soluble, your body needs fat containing foods to absorb the CBD into the bloodstream. Plan on using it in conjunction with your favorite healthy oil. It can be olive oil, coconut oil, or even MCT.

Start with Foods you are Familiar With

Beverages are a great starting point for novice CBD users. Try adding it to your coffee, morning smoothie, or evening cocktail. From there, you can add the oil to your favorite salad dressing, chimichurri sauce, or even your Bolognese sauce. Get creative, have fun, and bring on the calm.

Be Patient and Use Caution

Utilizing CBD in food takes longer to get into your bloodstream than by simply applying a tincture under your tongue. With that said, don’t consume more just because you haven’t begun to feel the effects.

Pumpkin Spice Bread with CBD Icing

Ingredients

The Loaf

1 tbsp. apple cider

1 tsp. baking soda

4 medium eggs

1 c. pumpkin puree

½-c. yuca-root flour

1 tsp. espresso powder

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

CBD sugar-free icing:

1 tbsp. CBD coconut oil

¼-c. coconut butter

Directions