Grow Your Own Pea Shoots

Tossed in a salad, added to a sandwich, piled on avocado toast—the options for using pea shoots in your culinary pursuits is pretty much endless. And while you can pick up a handful at the grocery store, there’s a better way to always have these microgreens on hand.

Pea shoots grow fast, which satisfies us gardeners, or non-gardeners, who lack patience. In under two weeks you can have pea shoots ready to eat. And as an added bonus, you don’t need a lot of space to successfully grow then either. In fact, you’ll keep the mini garden right inside. Look, you don’t even need fancy equipment.

Take it step by step, and use tools you likely already have on hand. Starting with a baking dish, (or a planting tray if you want to get fancy), prepare with an organic potting mix. Check the ingredients list in advance to assure there is mycorrhizae fungi in the mix, which will help get these babies sprouting fast.

Next, you’ll need to add the seeds. These can often be found at local gardening supply stores (In Season Market & Nursery carries them) or even online. Press seeds gently into the potting mix and cover with a little extra. Watering is where it gets tricky. You need to keep the soil moist without over-watering. Never let your seeds sit in a pool of water. Instead, test soil frequently to assure it’s damp, and add more water if it becomes dry.

Instead of placing the dish outside, choose a spot inside your house where the plant will get some sun exposure. This will prevent the microgreens from drying out. When you see a few inches of growth and the shoots feel tender to the touch, which should take less than two weeks, the pea shoots are ready. Trim from the top so as not to upset the roots and start adding them to your favorite dishes. Or, cook a whole slew of pea shoot-centric meals with your new bounty.