Perk Me Up

Java. Dirt. Mud. Brew. Jitter Juice. Regardless of what you call it, statistics tell us that 64 percent of Americans down a cuppa joe every morning.
- The average American consumes two cups of coffee per day.
- 75% of all caffeine consumed by Americans is in the form of coffee
- Gourmet coffee is trending; 48% of millennials cop to sipping these fancier beverages
- $3.28 = the average cost for a cup of coffee in America
- Hey Brazil! 5.7 billion pounds of coffee are exported from this country each year
- Flagship: On March 31, 1971, the first Starbucks store opened in Seattle
- 2,821—California is home to more Starbucks than any other state with enough stores for every 14,126 people to have their own.
- Approx. 400 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the U.S.
- More American women drink coffee than men
- A coffee plant can live to be 100 years old
- 120,000 tons of coffee beans is consumed every year globally
- Make it sweet! Only 35% of coffee drinkers order their beverages black
Leave a Reply