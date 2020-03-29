Perk Me Up

Java. Dirt. Mud. Brew. Jitter Juice. Regardless of what you call it, statistics tell us that 64 percent of Americans down a cuppa joe every morning.

The average American consumes two cups of coffee per day.

75% of all caffeine consumed by Americans is in the form of coffee

Gourmet coffee is trending; 48% of millennials cop to sipping these fancier beverages

$3.28 = the average cost for a cup of coffee in America

Hey Brazil! 5.7 billion pounds of coffee are exported from this country each year

Flagship: On March 31, 1971, the first Starbucks store opened in Seattle

2,821—California is home to more Starbucks than any other state with enough stores for every 14,126 people to have their own.

Approx. 400 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the U.S.

More American women drink coffee than men

A coffee plant can live to be 100 years old

120,000 tons of coffee beans is consumed every year globally

Make it sweet! Only 35% of coffee drinkers order their beverages black