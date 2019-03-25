Artisanal Excellence Farm Fresh Breakfasts at Towne Corner Café & Market

Nestled on the beautiful grounds of Lodi’s Wine & Roses, Towne Corner Café & Market at Wine & Roses has been serving up some of the freshest bites around since they opened in 2018. Specializing in seasonally changing menu items that you can either take to go or enjoy on site, Towne Corner Café & Market has no shortage of delicious and nourishing snacks, meals, and drinks. Whether you’re seeking something savory or sweet (in addition to a robust cup of coffee), Towne Corner Café & Market’s offerings are the best way to start your day.

Is a breakfast sandwich the only thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? Then Jenn Weis, Towne Corner manager, recommends their most popular sandwich, the Towne Corner Sandwich, which is made with eggs, sausage, hash browns, cheese fondue, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit. Want a hint of sweet with your savory treat? Then go for the maple bacon slider, which features a tasty slider and an egg smothered with BBQ mayo, and covered with maple pepper bacon and gouda cheese, all between a soft brioche bun.

There are also fresh pastries galore – everything from scones to rolls to muffins. Because the pastries are seasonal and interchanging, you never know exactly what you’ll find. However, we can guarantee that whatever is available will be mouthwateringly fantastic. “We have a unique twist on a cinnamon roll,” adds Jenn, “which has all the characteristics of a cinnamon roll and a touch of orange zest in our frosting, which pairs amazing with our lattes.” Jenn also offers this tip: “Ask for your pastry item warmed up!”

If you want something to drink but caffeine isn’t your thing, Towne Corner Café & Market still has you covered – try a fantastic smoothie, or a seasonal organic juice made by Wine & Roses’ very own Chef Bradley Ogden. And if you want coffee (regular or decaf), try a drink with some of their house made almond milk.

If you want to take a bit of Towne Corner home with you, look no further than their market items, like jars of fresh preserves, their signature house made granola, and more! And good news for anyone who isn’t a morning person – breakfast items are served until their 3 PM closing time. But don’t run the risk that the café will be sold out. This is a breakfast worth waking up early for!

Start Your Day the Right Way:

Towne Corner Café & Market

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi

(209) 625-4004

WineRose.com