Viaggio Estate & Winery

For friends of Viaggio, it’s all about the journey and the destination in this secluded oasis along the lapping waters of the Mokelumne River. Slip into the tasting room, dipped in rustic charm, before enjoying the expansive grounds.

History: The picture-perfect locale for weddings and celebrations—since Larry and Teri Lawrence took to the helm in 2012—surrounded by abundant walnut orchards.

Claim to fame: 2015 River Red. This Double Gold winner in the San Francisco Chronicle is a majestic blend of Merlot and Old Vine Zin. The sophistication of Merlot blends with the sultry bursting flavors of OVZ for a wine you’ll keep coming back to!

Best for: Those looking for a romantic stroll along the river, bottle of Zin in hand.

Hours of operation: Sat – Thur, 11 AM – 5 PM, Fri, 11 AM – 8 PM

In with the in crowd: Enjoy 2, 4, or 6 bottles of reds, whites, sparkling, or a mixture, with discounts of 15% for the first two years, increasing to 25% by five years.

Pet Friendly, Live Music, Food on Site, Special Events, Family Friendly, Winery Tours

100 E. Taddei Rd., Acampo

(209) 333-0431

ViaggioWinery.com