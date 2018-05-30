Our Port Side City stands strong as an ever-evolving metropolis amid an agricultural wonderland.

Bringing in residents both old and new by car, boat, and plane, Stockton offers diverse experiences that honor both its urban and agricultural roots that spread across downtown and throughout the Delta.

Stockton’s historic buildings and city gems are celebrated by passionate and proud residents who work to offer a glimpse into the future of San Joaquin’s central hub—and let us tell you, the future is bright.

History:

Gold fever helped to define Stockton’s youthful years, where miners could gather resources before heading for the hills in the late 1940s. After the Rush, Stockton’s many winding river channels and rich soil helped to cultivate an agricultural hub. Stockton became home to the first inland seaport in California in 1933, and continued to industrialize and expand into the metropolis we know today.

If you have a few hours:

There’s no time like the present to experience all that Stockton has to offer. And what better place to begin, than within a bakery that’s odd in name and outrageous in flavor? Big Worms Bakery & Deli offers incredible donuts of all flavors, prepared hot daily. If waking up early isn’t your thing, drop in for Uso Fries instead, where sublime cuts of meat are piled over our favorite cut of potato. Next stop is Blackwater Delicatessen, where the food is as hip as those taking to the stage on Jazz Night or Open Mic. When you’re ready to wind down? You’re going to Channel Brewing in downtown to enjoy a few pints of craft beer done right.

Insider Tips:

Stockton Natives know where to go for a good time. And when you’ve got that time, catching a game with the Stockton Ports is where the action is. Looking for something a little more hands-on? Slip on your rental skates and hit the ice at Oak Park Ice Arena for one heck of a workout. And nostalgia meets modern tastes along the Miracle Mile, where curated shops abound with unique apparel, trinkets, and household wares.