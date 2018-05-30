Arts & Galleries

San Joaquin is brimming with artistic appeal, made apparent by the galleries stock full of both local and internationally celebrated creators.

Art Expressions of San Joaquin, Stockton

A roaming artwork display featuring the very best of our county’s many creative minds, Art Expressions of San Joaquin tours around our Central Valley to spotlight those passionate enough to present their work. Check the calendar on their website to find out just where they’ll spring up from next! ArtExpressions.org

David Jon Foster Gallery, Lodi

Watch from behind your wine glass at Pasos Vineyards Winery as David Jon Foster slips each brushstroke across taut canvas to create another abstract masterpiece. You can find his gallery open Friday through Sunday from 12 to 5 PM, but this artist will be hard at work behind his canvas on Saturdays from 1 to 5 PM. Enjoy the countryside setting and appealing atmosphere when you pay a visit. DavidJonFosterart.com

Double Dip Gallery, Lodi

What do you get when you cross riveting artwork with rich ice cream? A truly delectable experience! Double Dip Gallery is here to satisfy your “palette” in more ways than one when you take up a scoop of ice cream from Gunther’s in Sacramento and tour their amazing array of art. Unravel each painting these amazing local artists have devised while soothing that sweet tooth! DoubleDipGallery.com

LH Horton Jr. Gallery, Stockton

Located in Delta College, the LH Horton Jr. Gallery treats its guests to workshops, art lectures, and many rotating exhibits presenting works of all varying styles. Keep a lookout for projects submitted by both students and masters of the craft as they prepare some of their heartfelt designs. You’ll be delighted as visiting artists from across the country present their creative displays. DeltaCollege.edu

Lodi Community Art Center, Lodi

Looking to get more involved in the art scene? Check out Lodi Community Art Center to find a welcoming atmosphere for your creative ambitions! Open Wednesday through Sunday at noon and the first Friday of the month after 6PM for their Lodi Art Hop, browse along many of the member’s masterpieces or ask about how you can feature one of your own! LodiArtCenter.org

Reynolds Gallery of Pacific, Stockton

Ponder the plethora of contemporary and traditional artwork on display within University of the Pacific’s Reynolds Gallery. This museum compels its artists to create collections that display their own unique, cultural perspectives. It’s been known to host amazing creators from across the world and strives to maintain a positive link to its community so that visitors young and old may come and express their love for the fine arts. Pacific.edu

Stockton Cambodian Buddhist Temple, Stockton

Surround yourself with the ancestral heritage of Southeast Asia and learn the story of the Cambodian Buddha. Stockton’s Cambodian Buddhist Temple is a jewel brought to life by the efforts of the many members, monks, and volunteers that have made San Joaquin their home over the course of three decades. Walk the grounds and immerse yourself in the story of the Buddha, interpreted in the many ornately crafted statues across the temple. WatdhammararamBuddhist.org