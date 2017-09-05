digitaliconleft
september, 2017

8sep - 10All DayAnnual Saint Basil’s Greek Festival

The 58th Annual Greek Festival is here! Gyro and Pita lovers unite at Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church. Enjoy all the Greek food you can stomach, plus music, dancing, and games in celebration of Greek culture. $2 General admission, and kids under 12 are free! Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 920 W. March Ln., Stockton

september 8 (Friday) - 10 (Sunday)

St. Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church

920 W. March Lane Stockton, CA 95207

St. Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church

