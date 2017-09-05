september, 2017
8sep - 10All DayAnnual Saint Basil’s Greek Festival
The 58th Annual Greek Festival is here! Gyro and Pita lovers unite at Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church. Enjoy all the Greek food you can stomach, plus music, dancing, and games in celebration of Greek culture. $2 General admission, and kids under 12 are free! Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church, 920 W. March Ln., Stockton
september 8 (Friday) - 10 (Sunday)
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church
920 W. March Lane Stockton, CA 95207
There’s so much to see, enjoy, and EAT at a Greek festival! One day just isn’t enough. Many people will come back for all 3 days!