‘Tis the Season in San Joaquin!

General Events:

An Irish Christmas at Bob Hope

Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton – (209) 373-1400

December 1

Something about our good ol’ Bob Hope Theatre just screams Christmas Magic. And on the first of the month, the soul of the Irish Isles will take center stage in a monumental performance, elegantly entwined in song and music, dance and magic. Enjoy a variety of styles, led by Scott Doherty, Tyler Schwartz, Connor Reider, and Emily MacConnell.

StocktonLive.com

Festival of Trees

San Joaquin County Historical Society, 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi

December 2 – 3

This sublime holiday tradition goes way back! Drop in during the first weekend of December and take your first step into a winter wonderland at the San Joaquin County Historical Society & Museum. Featuring over 75 decorated trees, a room for tea and dessert, entertainers aplenty and vendors galore, it’s an event that kicks off the holiday month in all the right ways!

Bay Pointe Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker at Bob Hope

Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton – (209) 373-1400

December 9

Our favorite classic returns to Bob Hope Theatre! Bay Pointe Ballet, a professional company hailing from the Bay Area that tours regionally, is teaming with their acclaimed orchestra and local dancers to bring the magic of this special story to life! Follow along in this fantastic tale throughout Russia and the Snow Forest, Land of Sweets and more, with custom-designed costumes and sets!

StocktonLive.com

Magical Christmas Train

Various Dates Throughout December

Find your way into a whimsical world where Santa Claus himself awaits when you book your ticket aboard Sierra Dinner Train’s Magical Christmas Train ride. This 90-minute holiday-themed transit begins and ends its journey in Oakdale, and features sing-alongs with hot cocoa and cookies, visits from Santa’s helper elves, and the jolly man himself. Don’t miss out on this expedition throughout the wintry months!

SierraDinnerTrain.com

Fun Fact: Sierra Dinner Train hosts themed train rides throughout the year, including Murder Mysteries, Beer Trains, Zombie Evacuations, and more!

Editor’s Tip: Reserving your tickets in advance is paramount, as seating is preassigned. Make sure to purchase a few weeks before your boarding date to ensure the whole family sits together!

Stockton Symphony’s Holiday Pops

Warren Atherton Auditorium, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton

December 10

Why listen to your holiday favorites on the radio, when the Stockton Chorale, Stockton Youth Chorale, and the Stockton Symphony Association are banding together to bring all the holiday classics and latest in seasonal hits? Holiday POPs returns this year, including sing-alongs for the little ones, iconic melodies from The Nutcracker, and selections from Disney’s masterpiece: Frozen!

Friends of the Fox Presents: White Christmas

Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton – (209) 373-1400

December 17

Follow along in this delightful yuletide classic, as two showbiz brothers become smitten over two showbiz sisters. Along the way, they manage to salvage and even fuel the success of the pine lodge belonging to their old war commanding officer. Enjoy this masterful piece, filled with marvelous melodies and dance routines.

StocktonLive.com

Holidays on the Farm

December 17 – January 2

San Joaquin’s greatest holiday tradition in the region returns for another spectacular year! Rush down icy slopes on your snow tube, zip across the slippery service of the ice skating rink, take a ride on the Dell’Osso Express Train and more! With no general admission, it’s a holiday getaway that can continue every weekend, allowing you more opportunities to take a flight down the Zip Line, enjoy the petting zoo, and visit Santa with the kids, ensuring the North Pole resident knows exactly what to get everyone for Christmas! Wrap up the evening with some s’mores and pie, before taking a drive through the holiday light show.

Fun Fact: Need to feed the kiddos during your visit? Dell’Osso offers plenty of hot bites, including hotdogs, hamburgers and more. Not in the mood for those digs? No problem! Mountain Mikes Pizza in Lathrop and Royal Pizza in Lathrop both deliver to Snow Tube Mountain!

Editor’s Tip: Purchase your tickets for select events in advance to ensure it’s not sold out when you arrive!

Sacramento Renaissance Choir at the Haggin

Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

December 21

Listen to the halls echo at the Haggin in a holiday musical ensemble like no other, brought to our community by the Sacramento Renaissance Choir and hosted by the Junior Women’s Group.

Theatre of Lights at Old Town Sacramento

Various Dates Throughout December

You’ve never experienced Old Town Sacramento like this! Decked in lights and filled with cheer, the rustic streets along K Street and Front hail the beautiful physical form of Clement Clarke Moore’s Christmas poem. Enjoy live-action retellings, a visit from Santa, and the history of this breathtaking portion of Sacramento.

Fun Fact: Moore’s fantastic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas”, is actually better known as the classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas”!

Editor’s Tip: Find your way to the center of K Street early! You’ll be able to view the many marvelous actors who will be performing from the balconies high above!

Ice Skating Rinks

Oak Park Ice Arena

3545 Alvarado Ave., Stockton – Permanent

Iceland Ice Skating Rink

1430 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento – Permanent

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

Between Golden 1 Center & St. Rose of Lima Park, Sacramento – Nov. 3 through Jan. 15

Holidays on the Farm

501 Manthey Rd., Lathrop – Dec. 17 through Jan. 2

Tri Valley Ice

6611 Preston Ave D., Livermore – Permanent

Modesto On Ice

1131 11th St., Modesto – Nov. 19 through Jan. 22

Tree Lightings & Parades

Manteca Christmas in the Park & Parade

Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

Dec. 1 – 2

Hospice of San Joaquin Ripon Tree Lighting

Mistlin Fountain Park

Dec. 1 @ 6 PM

City of Stockton Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Weber Point Events Center

Dec. 2

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Downtown Tracy

Dec. 2 @ 6 PM

Hospice of San Joaquin Lockeford Tree Lighting

Wells Fargo Bank

Dec. 2 @ 6 PM

Marina West Lighted Boat Parade in Downtown Stockton

Downtown Stockton Waterfront

Dec. 2

Hospice of San Joaquin Lodi Tree Lighting

City Hall

Dec. 7 @ 5:30 PM

Lodi Parade of Lights

Downtown Lodi

Dec. 7 @ 6 PM

Golf Cart Parade & Potluck

Rosa’s at Tower Park

Dec. 9 @ 5 PM

Ripon Christmas Light Parade

Downtown Ripon

Dec. 14 @ 6 PM

For the Family

Sugar Plum Tea Party

Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy

December 2

The Children’s Dance Theatre offers you and your little ones the sublime chance to step into the realm of the Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy! Enjoy tea sandwiches and pastries, sweets and more while visiting with some of your favorite characters from the ballet.

Frozen at Hutchins Street Square

Hutchins St. Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi

December 8

Sometimes you need to chillax with the kids and just let all your holiday stress go. And that’s why Hutchins Street Square is offering one of Disney’s most well-known classics to free your mind and let your inner kid roam!

Makerfest

WoW Science Museum, 2 North Sacramento St., Lodi

December 9

Anyone living around Lodi can tell you that Makerfest has become a staple for children of all ages! Allow your little ones the chance to combine their eager minds with scientific discovery in a fun, holiday-themed day jam-packed with activities. Best of all, this event brings parents seeking special Christmas gifts to the WoW Science Store, where an abundance of goodies await. Find your stocking stuffers while your little ones play!

Haggin Family Christmas Party

Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

December 9

The Haggin welcomes your family with open arms to its annual Christmas extravaganza, courtesy of the Junior Women’s Group. Newly renovated and with halls decked out in yule-tide cheer, lights floral arrangements and more are ready to illuminate the already grand occasion. Make your reservation and spend the evening with the little ones, creating crafts and enjoying special activities with Santa’s elves. Before the night is complete, plan a commemorative photo with Santa himself, who will be available for shoots!

Holidays at the Haggin

Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

December 9

Gather the little ones and enjoy holiday fun perfect for children ages 5 – 12 at the Haggin’s 2nd Saturdays for Families event! This first come, first serve activity hosts supplies for art projects and interactive programs that give the little ones the chance to create their very own gifts to take home.

Christmas Around the World

Tower Park Resort & Marina, 14900 W. Hwy 12, Lodi

December 9

The bears and band of rangers are ready and waiting to celebrate Christmas around the entire world with your family! Join Yogi and his friends in a weekend-long revelry, filed with fascinating information on different cultures across the globe- all from the comforts of Jellystone Park!

Stockton Heat New Year’s Eve & Fireworks

Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St., Stockton

December 31

Bring in the new year while your little ones cheer for their favorite hockey team: The Stockton Heat! Enjoy special themed gifts handed out before the game, and indoor fireworks before the night is over. The perfect way to celebrate 2018 in safety and style!

Eagal Lakes New Year’s 5K Polar Run, Dunk, and Kids Dash

Eagal Lakes Resort, 12 West Lorenzen Rd., Tracy

January 6

Need a refreshing way to kick off 2018? Why not take a dive into the chilly waters at Eagal Lakes? Their fifth year into this spectacular holiday tradition is kicking the fun up a few notches. Pumped up by the music of DJ Chago, registrants will receive their own long sleeve official event shirt, custom event medals alongside their race number and a raffle ticket. Prizes for your plunge are ready to be won, and bonfires will tickle the crisp morning air, with s’mores and a champagne toast. Kids can enjoy their very own dash, with hot cocoa for dessert, and fear not! Changing rooms are readily available to those who take a dive into the lake.

Editor’s Tip: If you’re planning on taking the plunge, don’t forget to bring an extra pair of clothes and a towel or two! You’ll also want a plastic baggy to drive them back home in.

Fun Fact: Eagal Lakes hosts a wide variety of events throughout the year, with their Mud Run featuring muck-filled fun for the whole family!

Cut Your Own Tree

Anderson Christmas Tree Farm LLC

1743 Mustang Rd., Murphys – (209) 728-1531

AndersonTreeFarm.net

Cal-Sierra Tree Farm

438 Stanley Rd., West Point – (209) 293-7939

CalSierraTreeFarm.com

Castro Valley Christmas Tree Farm

Cross of Redwood & Miller Rd., See website – (510) 889-1992

CVChristmasTreeFarm.com

Davis Ranch LLC

13211 Jackson Rd., Sloughouse – (916) 502-7983

DavisRanchProduce.com

Visit Santa

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Downtown Tracy

Dec 2

Festival of Trees

11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi

Dec 2 – 3

Mary Gillespie Photography

12 W. Pine St., Lodi

Dec 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17

Spirit of Giving Run

Corner of J & 10th St., Modesto

Dec 9

Holidays on the Farm

501 Manthey Rd., Lathrop

Dec 17 – Jan 2

Santa’s Express

Sherwood Mall, Stockton

Nov 24 – Dec 24

TOY DRIVES

Adopt a Family

Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County

Currently accepting through Dec. 17

Donate: Adopted Family-specific items, ‘adopt’ alone or as a team. Or, individual new toys and grocery store gift cards for San Joaquin families in need.

To Adopt a Family: Jose Serrano, jserrano@nochildabuse.org, (209) 851-3469

Mary Graham Children’s Shelter

Always accepting donations

Donate: New clothing with tags, new toys, hygiene products, school supplies, and electronics for foster children from newborns to 18 years old.

For More Info: (209) 468-6966, MaryGrahamFoundation.org

Stockton 209 Cares

Dec. 9 at 11 AM, at the Motorcycle & Car Show event at Sherwood Mall.

Donate: New unwrapped toys for homeless families and children.

For More Info: Facebook.com/209StocktonCares

Stockton Heat Holiday Toy Drive

United Way

Dec. 9 at the Arena

Donate: a new toy for local children in need, and get a free ticket to that night’s game!

For More Info: StocktonHeat.com

Toys for Tots

Currently accepting through Dec. 8

Donate: New, unwrapped toys for children in need

Drop off: Five Windows Beer Co., Stockton

For more county locations: ToysforTots.org

Fox 40’s Toy Drive

Shriners Children’s Hospitals

Currently accepting through Dec. 17

Donate: New, unwrapped toys for hospitalized children

Drop off: Papa Murphy’s & Big O Tires throughout the county

For all dropoff locations: ShrinersChildrens.org/toy