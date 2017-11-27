Around here, we love to celebrate all things food!

And in celebration of National French Toast Day on November 28th, we thought we’d share some fun facts about a nostalgic breakfast dish whose origins date back to the fourth century.

French Toast can be traced to Ancient Roman times when a version referred to as Le Pain a la Romaine or Roman Bread, was mentioned in a collection of recipes by Apicius. The French adapted its own version of this recipe and called it Pain Perdu, still available on menus throughout France.

Despite its multiple names throughout history, French toast has always included a few key ingredients: eggs, day-old bread, and cream or milk. Some folks like to add cinnamon, but most would agree the dish requires a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a healthy dose of maple syrup.

So on National French Toast Day you have two options: make your own French toast at home or better yet, head to Market Tavern, Chucks Hamburgers, or Avenue Grill for their version of America’s favorite breakfast dish! While you are at it, invite some friends to join in on the fun, order some mimosas and raise your glass to National French Toast Day.