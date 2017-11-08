It’s Turkey Time

Are you craving a taste of turkey but don’t want to wait until Thanksgiving to get your fix?

How about a roasted turkey sandwich from Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled to feed your craving?

This turkey Havarti sandwich is the essential combo of savory and sweet. From the large, tender chunks of freshly roasted turkey to the satisfying whole cranberry sauce and garlic aioli, this dish delivers. Add to that, Havarti, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato to top off an already perfect pairing. And did I mention the bread? Warm ciabatta is the ultimate vessel, absorbing the sauces but remaining crunchy on the outside. Insider tip of the day: order a side of sweet potato fries to take this pre-Thanksgiving sammy over the top. Can you say ‘Gobble Gobble’?

Take a Bite

Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled

1926 Pacific Ave., Stockton

(209) 466-2823

Whirlows.com