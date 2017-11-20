A Handmade Holiday at Peltier

Wine. It’s the ultimate gift that just keeps on giving during the holidays. Every pour seems to make us all the more holly and jolly, and our friends at Peltier have found a way to put a unique spin on the art of wine-gifting that recipients will be raving about for years to come.

Reserve your spot for an evening spent designing your own wine blend, complete with your own customized label and wrapping! Sips abound during this sublime opportunity to showcase to your loved ones what you believe they’ll enjoy best. Choose from a wide variety alongside WineMaker Susy. Buy your ticket early, before this special night sells out!

Find Your Perfect Blend At:

Peltier Winery

22150 N. Kennefick Rd., Acampo

(209) 367-4882

November 30th from 4PM to 8PM

PeltierWinery.com