Suzanne’s Pomegranate Salad

Pomegranate season is reason to celebrate! You can’t go wrong with a fusion of fresh, juicy, tangy, and healthy–and this simple yet savory Pomegranate Salad recipe delivers.

Arugula, Pomegranate, Fennel, Citrus & Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

1 Large bag of arugula

1 Large fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 Blood orange, segmented

1 Tangerine, peeled and segmented

1 C. pomegranate Arils

Goat cheese, crumbled

Calivirgin Balsamic Vinegar

Calivirgin Lemon Olive Oil

Directions:

Combine arugula, sliced fennel, blood orange, and tangerine in a large bowl. Crumble with goat cheese and sprinkle with pomegranate arils. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.