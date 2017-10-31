digitaliconleft
Suzanne’s Pomegranate Salad

Featured

Pomegranate season is reason to celebrate! You can’t go wrong with a fusion of fresh, juicy, tangy, and healthy–and this simple yet savory Pomegranate Salad recipe delivers. 

Arugula, Pomegranate, Fennel, Citrus & Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

1 Large bag of arugula
1 Large fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 Blood orange, segmented
1 Tangerine, peeled and segmented
1 C. pomegranate Arils
Goat cheese, crumbled
Calivirgin Balsamic Vinegar
Calivirgin Lemon Olive Oil

 

Directions:

Combine arugula, sliced fennel, blood orange, and tangerine in a large bowl. Crumble with goat cheese and sprinkle with pomegranate arils. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

