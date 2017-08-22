Cute Pet Contest

Your cute pet could be on the cover of San Joaquin Magazine!
San Joaquin Magazine is conducting our 10th Annual Pet Photo Contest. Winning dog and cat entries will be featured in the October “Pet” Issue of San Joaquin Magazine and the 1st place pet will be featured on the cover!
ENTRY DEADLINE: AUGUST 25th, 2017
Love your magazine.
Laila living such a rough life. #thestruggleisreal
Marshall is the sweetest, friendliest dog. He take 5 walks a day, loves playing with his bin full of babies, all the neighbors love him and he is just so cute!!! Lots more pictures if needed!
I rescued Scruff a little over 2 yrs ago. He had been abandoned at a foreclosure home. When I took his first picture little did I know that he had gave me his heart (shown in the pic)a heart shape in his paws…unbelievable! Rescue dogs are true love bug’s they truly seem to know the difference.
Starrling is a Border Collie-Pit Bull mix. She was rescued off of Hwy.12 and I-5. It’s a miracle she was found with minor scrapes and cuts. She is the sweetest, smartest, most loving-est pup! I can’t imagine my life without her in it, she has touched my life in a profound way :).
Belle and Buster were found roaming the streets with their mom and the rest of the puppies. I was able to catch Buster. Buster and Belle were attached to each other. He would sleep standing up and she would sleep underneath him. It’s taken 2 years for them to be independent. The vet stated that they were about 6 months old when I found them. They will be 3 years old in the fall.
Max is chillin’
I rescued Stanley from the Stockton Animal Shelter thru Animal Protection League at an event at an event at Whirlow s May 2 2015. He was approx 6 months old and had a very rough start, at only 5 pounds he suffered from PTSD. It took me 9 months of love, patience and understanding to get Stanley to where he is today with the help of an amazing vet Dr. Bodin at Walker and Marie/Don at Pacific Compounding Pharmacy. Today, Stan is a loving, happy, kind little boy who loves life. I am blessed to have him 🙂
“Carly” the Doxie is my Lil Spartan. She’s my 3 miler Dachshund. I take her to 5k races all the time. She’s a fun playful Lil Hotdog and loves to cuddles.